Idaho State

High Gas Prices Could Mean Less South Idaho River Float Chaos

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the official start of summer gets closer, many Idaho resorts and campgrounds are going to start booking out. High gas prices could also mean that your favorite spots to camp, kayak, and float tube at could look a lot different than they did a year ago. June 21...

newsradio1310.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Where Are Electric Car Chargers Needed in Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working to expand the state's electric vehicle charging grid and is asking the public for input. ITD is working with the Department of Environmental Quality along with the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources on developing the network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations across the state. A series of meetings have been scheduled, including Twin Falls. ITD is asking people for their input at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday, June 21, at 12 noon in the Human Services Building room 150. You can see the list of other meetings HERE or provide online input. The state agencies will then use the information and other data collected to pick appropriate locations. The effort is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program set up by the Federal Highway Administration to help states with funding for EV charging locations.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fireworks are a No-No on Idaho’s Forest Service Land

Don’t even think about it. Fireworks don’t mix with government lands. With Independence Day approaching, please use some common sense. After a couple of days of warm weather, strong winds on Sunday will spell dry conditions. Terry Thompson is a spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game. He says the cheatgrass between Jerome and Twin Falls is already dry. Thompson appeared on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Idaho State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

BLM Attempts to Sway Idahoans on Lava Ridge Wind Project

The pessimists claim there’s nothing we can do. They tell us the federal Bureau of Land Management doesn’t need our permission to site windfarms on BLM land in Southern Idaho. Public opposition did drive the decision to cancel plans for a similar project in Nevada. The company behind the Nevada effort is now proposing the Taurus project in Gooding County.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ketchum Man Claims Million Dollar Raffle Days Before Expiration

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wood River Valley man stepped forward to claim the Idaho Million Dollar Raffle just 12 days before the ticket would have expired. The Idaho Lottery Announced the long-time Ketchum resident, Mike Lloyd, claimed his $1,000,000 prize. He bought the ticket from the Base Camp River Run store in Ketchum. In turn the store gets $20,000 for selling the winning ticket. Lloyd told the Idaho Lottery he learned about three months ago he had the winning ticket and took his time to get his financial affairs in order before turning it in. He works part time as a ski trail groomer and stopped to pick up the ticket before he went to work. The ticket had been sitting on his counter the entire time until he claimed it. The win won't keep him from his day job as an upscale window salesman in the Magic Valley. He told the Idaho Lottery he plans to maybe buy some groceries with his winnings and go skiing in other parts of Idaho. Lloyd said the rattle game is the only one he plays from the Idaho Lottery.
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Shock of a Clothing Optional Hot Spring in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you approached a hot spring in Idaho and found the people occupying it to be relaxing in their birthday suits? There are many natural hot springs in the state and a few of them are known to be a little less strict on the clothing. People hike, get sweaty, and want to relax au natural, but when you aren't prepared for it and are not aware, what do you do when you find yourself in this situation? There are a few different options, but which one would you choose?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Late Jonathan Winters Reacts to Idaho Gas Prices

We can’t lose our sense of humor. Sure, there’s not much good news when you’re buying gas or groceries and we’re being told the worst is ahead. I was driving past several gas stations on the way to work this morning. My car kept hiccupping as we passed each set of pumps. At work, I was pouring my first and increasingly expensive cup of coffee when I suddenly remembered one of my favorite movies. It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is one of the greatest comedies ever made and with perhaps the greatest ensemble of comedians ever assembled.
IDAHO STATE
Traffic
Kayak
Cars
Gas Price
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls. Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bruce Willis Backs Away From Idaho Airport Plans

It’s tough to see a good man lose a dream. We got the news a couple of months ago that sometimes Idaho resident and actor Bruce Willis was suffering from an illness that ended his movie career. The actor had long sought to build a private airport in Camas County. He had faced numerous hurdles and some of these appeared quite petty from an outsider’s view.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Should Idaho Ban Father’s Day For Good?

Hard as it is to believe, June is already halfway over and that means that Fathers Day is nearing and will be taking place this Sunday. Children will panic looking for the perfect gift and dads will expect to be pampered this weekend as they are celebrated. There are multiple ways to spend a good Father's Day in Idaho, by taking him golfing, fishing, relaxing on a boat or kayak, or letting him nap. Whatever dad wants that day, he gets. While most dads, myself included, might disagree, should Fathers Day be celebrated? Dads often do a lot for their families but there are reasons that it should no longer be a holiday.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Stabbed Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a stabbing near Buhl Thursday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was stabbed at around 4:40 p.m. and flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident and there was not threat to the general public. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Cozy Cabin For Sale in My Favorite Idaho Location

The Pine/Featherville area near Anderson Ranch Reservoir is definitely at the top of my list of the best places for a vacation in Idaho. Even if you don’t own a cabin in the Featherville area, you can still enjoy the awesome outdoor features of the land. There are natural hot springs that flow into the South Fork Boise River where the N Pine-Featherville Road crosses it. Anderson Ranch Reservoir is just a few minutes away and the entire area is covered with rivers, trails, and the beauty of the great outdoors. You may even catch a glimpse of Bigfoot in the yard of one of the cabins if you keep your eyes open.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Free Fishing In Idaho, June 11

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone in Idaho can fish for free, without a license, for one day this weekend. Unless you are older than 13, you are required to purchase a fishing license in the State of Idaho any other time of the year but, for one day of the year everyone can cast a line and catch a fish. Idaho Department of Fish and Game says spots all across the Gem State are stocked with hundreds of thousands of fish for Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 11. No one is required to have a license on them to go fishing. People still need to follow all fishing rules. Again, children 13 and under are never required to have a fishing license in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game says it will host a number of events statewide where staff and volunteers will help people get familiar with fishing if they've never done it before or never fished in Idaho. People will be able to borrow equipment needed to go fishing. In the Magic Valley, Idaho Fish and Game will be at the Riley Creek Ponds near Hagerman. There people will be able to grab a fishing rod and bait and try and catch a fish.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Opposition to Idaho Wind Farms Fierce and Growing

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

