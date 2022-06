LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were taken to Lufkin hospitals after a car ran a stoplight at the Loop 287/Tulane Drive overpass Thursday morning and struck an SUV. According to a press release, the wreck occurred at about 8:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a silver sedan that was heading south on Tulane Drive from the Target area ran a traffic light and hit an SUV that was heading north toward Cheddar’s on the feeder.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO