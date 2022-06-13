ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Dangerous Heat: Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch Issued

By Nicole Madden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will lock in extreme temperatures across the region this week. A heat wave will cause temperatures will climb near the triple digits beginning Monday – challenging daily temperature records through mid-week. This heat wave will bring not only record highs but temperatures not seen in the region in more...

Charlotte, NC
