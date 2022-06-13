ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone Announces Birth of Baby Girl & Engagement

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Post Malone snuck in an exciting life update while chatting with Howard Stern on the latter’s SiriusXM radio show on Monday (June 13) — the rapper is now a dad and engaged!

He casually revealed the news while talking about what time he’d woken up to get to the studio. “[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music].”

Stern then asked if “baby girl” was in reference to his girlfriend. “That’s my daughter,” Malone answered, before sharing that he keeps things private because “I want to let her make her own decisions.”

When Stern wanted to clarify with Malone if his unidentified partner is his girlfriend or his wife, the “Congratulations” star revealed that “she’s my fiancée.”

Just last month, Billboard confirmed that the “Circles” singer was expecting his first child with his mystery longtime girlfriend. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the couple celebrated the happy occasion with a small, private party in Southern California.

Post Malone has yet to confirm when the baby was born, or her name.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Post said he’s “pumped beyond belief” to be a father, something he’s been dreaming about since he was a kid who walked around with a baby doll all the time. “I thought that was the coolest thing,” he said of his doll. “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

