A state commission that deals with services to elderly citizens will be holding its next public hearing session in Huron County. The Michigan Commission on Services for the Aging meeting will take place on June 17 at the Huron County Senior Center in Bad Axe. Its monthly business meeting will start at 9 a.m. while its listening session will begin at 1 p.m. Anyone who attends will be asked to register upon arrival and each speaker is asked to limit comments to three to five minutes.

BAD AXE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO