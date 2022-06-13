Motorcyclist, 67, killed in Potter County, Pennsylvania, crash

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed into a guide rail June 9 in the Potter County, Pennsylvania, town of Eulalia.

Pennsylvania State Police based in Coudersport said Michael D. Yeager, 67, of Rew, Pennsylvania, died in the single-vehicle crash on state Route 6.

According to State Police crash investigators, Yeager's 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster was westbound shortly after 3 p.m. when it went out of control on a curve, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a guide rail.

Police said the Yeager was ejected from the motorcycle, which crossed into and over the westbound lane before stopping about 500 feet from the initial impact spot.

Coudersport EMS transported Yeager to UPMC Cole.

The Coudersport Fire Department and Potter County Chief Deputy Coroner Patricia Deusenbury assisted at the crash scene, police said.

