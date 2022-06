ATLANTA -- It has not yet been a full year since legislation first took effect allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), and we've already seen a public spat between national title-winning coaches accusing each other of illicit payments to players, reports of a recruit landing an $8 million NIL deal before playing a single college snap and message-board furor over possible NIL inducements used to lure the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner into the transfer portal.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO