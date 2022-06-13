ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mental health services expansion

By Chip Brewster
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot joined community health providers to announce an expansion of mental health services into all of Chicago’s 77 community areas this year, according to a release from her office.

The announcement took place from Access Community Health Network.

Mental health and Illinois, Pritzker signs omnibus bill

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

