Wichita, KS

Former Shockers shine in pro baseball on Sunday

By Ted The Sports Head
 3 days ago

An update Sunday from former Wichita State baseball players in the professional ranks:

*In Denver, the Colorado Rockies defeated the second-place San Diego Padres 4-2 .. coming off the bench for the Rockies, former Wichita State Shocker Sam Hilliard appeared as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth inning, and scored the final run of the game; that's back-to-back wins for the Rockies.

*Former Wichita State Shocker Luke Ritter is now in Triple-A with the New York Mets. Starting at first base on Sunday, Ritter was 2-for-4 at the place with a double, a run driven in, and a run scored; the double was Ritter's first extra-base hit since being called up to Triple-A Syracuse.

*Former Shocker pitcher Aaron Haase is in Single-A in Lakeland for the Detroit Tigers. On Sunday, Haase recorded a two-inning save, his third save of the season. He got three groundouts, a pair of strikeouts, and gave up zero runs. On the season, Haase is 2-1 with a 1.88 earned-run average.

KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
wichitabyeb.com

Bagel Haus is out, Baker’s Haus is in

As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as holiday in state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday stopped in Wichita in part to sign a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kansas. The signing, at the Kansas African American Museum, recognizes the nation’s newest federal holiday coming up next Sunday, June 19. Juneteenth marks the complete emancipation of...
WICHITA, KS
