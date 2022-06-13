Former Shockers shine in pro baseball on Sunday

An update Sunday from former Wichita State baseball players in the professional ranks:

*In Denver, the Colorado Rockies defeated the second-place San Diego Padres 4-2 .. coming off the bench for the Rockies, former Wichita State Shocker Sam Hilliard appeared as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth inning, and scored the final run of the game; that's back-to-back wins for the Rockies.

*Former Wichita State Shocker Luke Ritter is now in Triple-A with the New York Mets. Starting at first base on Sunday, Ritter was 2-for-4 at the place with a double, a run driven in, and a run scored; the double was Ritter's first extra-base hit since being called up to Triple-A Syracuse.

*Former Shocker pitcher Aaron Haase is in Single-A in Lakeland for the Detroit Tigers. On Sunday, Haase recorded a two-inning save, his third save of the season. He got three groundouts, a pair of strikeouts, and gave up zero runs. On the season, Haase is 2-1 with a 1.88 earned-run average.