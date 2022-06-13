Cincinnati weather: Duke working to restore power to 94,000 after severe storms sweep area

Click or tap here for the latest updates: See where power outages stand after major storm hits

Update, 5:40 a.m. : Duke Energy continues to report more than 94,000 customers without power.

The company tallies 1,723 active outages in Greater Cincinnati after severe storms passed through late Monday afternoon.

More than 90,000 of those customers without electricity were in Ohio, with the remaining powerless customers in Northern Kentucky.

Update, 9:40 p.m.: Duke Energy continues to report power outages with 155,854 customers still without power.

The company says there are 1,653 active outages in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. At one point following severe storms that swept through the area, there were more than 165,000 people without power.

Ohio has 151,977 customers without power. In Butler County, there are 434 outages and 46,610 customers without power. Clermont County has 200 outages and 16,222 customers without power. Hamilton County has 717 outages affecting 56,799 customers. Warren County has 186 outages and 30,535 customers without power.

In Kentucky, there were 3,874 customers without power. Kenton County has 37 outages leaving 2,917 customers without power. Campbell County has 30 outages and 949 customers without power.

The outage map says repairs and damage assessments are underway, and offered no estimated time for service restoration.

Update, 9:10 p.m.: Duke Energy continues to report power outages with more than 162,000 customers without power.

The power company reports on its outage map there are 1,590 active power outages with 162,997customers without power in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Ohio has 153,317 customers without power. In Butler County, there were 193 outages and 48,050 customers were without power. Clermont County has 193 outages and 16,065 customers without power. Hamilton County has 679 outages affecting 55,517 customers. Warren County has 165 outages and 31,790 customers without power.

In Kentucky, there were 9,680 customers without power. Kenton County has 36 outages leaving 2,999 customers without power. Campbell County has 36 outages and 6,673 customers without power.

A statement from Duke on its online outage map said "The storms that ripped through the greater Cincinnati area earlier this evening took down numerous trees, powerlines and poles.

"Due to the widespread and severe nature of damage caused by the squall, we will need to adjust many of our initial estimated times of restoration in the areas hardest hit. Crews will be working through the night to make repairs and further assess damage.

"We will provide restoration updates as the work progresses. Thank you for your patience."

Update, 7:20 p.m.: Duke Energy continues to report power outages with more than 165,000 customers without power.

The power company reports on its outage map there are 1,208 active power outages with 165,908 customers without power in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

In Ohio, Butler County has 49,535 customers without power. Clermont County has 150 outages and 16,230 customers without power. Hamilton County has 415 outages affecting 54,037 customers. Warren County has 133 outages and 29,813 customers without power. There was no estimated time of restoration. Duke says repairs and damage assessment are underway.

In Kentucky, there were 16,230 customers without power. Kenton County has 2,979 customers without power. Campbell County has 11,939 customers without power. No estimates are available as to when power will be restored.

Update, 6:45 p.m.: Duke Energy continues to report power outages with more than 162,000 customers without power.

The power company reports on its outage map there are 902 active power outages with 162,569 customers without power in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

In Ohio, Butler County has 48,039 customers without power and there was no estimated time of restoration. Clermont County has 13,235 customers without power, and there is now no estimated time of restoration. Hamilton County has 415 outages affecting 53,943 customers and there was no estimated time of restoration. Warren County has 112 outages and 29,266 customers without power and there was no estimated time of restoration. Duke says repairs and damage assessments are underway.

Duke spokeswoman Sally Thelen said there haven't been this many outages since 2012.

She said this is the "perfect storm," adding that Duke's meteorologists were monitoring the storm system.

Thelen said it's currently not safe for crews to get out to work on restoring power and urged residents to be patient.

As the storm moves through and away from the Cincinnati area, damage assessors will be out on the road, she said, adding Duke crews from outside Ohio and Kentucky may be called to assist.

Update, 6:30 p.m.: Duke Energy continues to report power outages with more than 141,000 customers without power.

The power company reports on its outage map there are 755 active power outages with 141,652 customers without power in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

In Ohio, Butler County has 45,923 customers without power and there was no estimated time of restoration. Clermont County has 9,274 customers without power, and the estimated time of restoration is by 11 p.m. Hamilton County has 270 outages affecting 33,587 customers and there was no estimated time of restoration. Warren County has 72 outages and 25,138 customers without power and there was no estimated time of restoration.

In Kentucky, Kenton County has 2,567 customers without power. Duke estimated restoration of power there by 10:45 p.m.

Update, 6:15 p.m.: Duke Energy continues to report power outages with more than 100,000 customers without power.

The power company reports 545 active power outages with 105,895 customers without power in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky

Butler County has 45,923 customers without power and there was no estimated time of restoration. Hamilton County has 270 outages affecting 33,587 customers. Warren County has 72 outages and 25,138 customers without power.

Update, 6 p.m.: A flash flood warning is currently in effect for northwestern Butler and southwestern Preble counties until 8:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The warning is also in place in parts of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana.

Forecasters said flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is possible.

Areas that may experience flash flooding include Hamilton, Oxford, Connersville, Brookville, Liberty, West College Corner, Glenwood, Darrtown, Salem, Reily, Waterloo, Blooming Grove, Columbia, Metamora, Bunker Hill, Brownsville, Millville, Laurel, Milton and College Corner.

Duke Energy's online outage map is currently showing 39,500 customers without power in Greater Cincinnati. Most of those outages are concentrated in Butler, Hamilton and Warren counties.

The company is anticipating restoration times of as late as 10:15 p.m.

Update, 5:40 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties throughout Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said wind gusts of 70 mph and penny-size hail are possible in some areas, adding that residents should expect damage to trees and power lines.

Counties impacted include Butler, Preble, Clermont and Hamilton in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky; and Dearborn, Ohio and Ripley in Indiana. The warnings are in place as late as 6:30 p.m.

Areas impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Milan, Moores Hill, Hidden Valley and Oakbrook in Indiana, Erlanger, Florence, Burlington, Fort Thomas, Independence, Newport, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere and Covington in Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Harrison, Cheviot, Cleves, Forest Park, North College Hill, Montgomery, Madeira, Wyoming. Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Bridgetown, Miami Heights, Norwood and Blue Ash in Ohio.

"Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm," forecasters said. "Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning."

Update, 4:35 p.m.: The National Weather Service says "strong to severe" thunderstorms are hitting parts of Greater Cincinnati Monday afternoon.

Forecasters said the storms are over parts of eastern Indiana and southwest Ohio and slowly moving east. Warren County, along with parts of Clermont, Butler, Hamilton and Brown counties are currently at an enhanced risk of severe weather, according to NWS.

Previous reporting: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties across the region until 10 p.m. Monday.

The watch is in place for counties throughout Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, forecasters say.

Severe weather: Here are the differences between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, there is a possibility of strong to severe storms this afternoon into tonight in Greater Cincinnati. Strong straight line winds are the main threat, though large hail can`t be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall is possible and may lead to localized flash flooding.

What Greater Cincinnati counties are affected?

Greater Cincinnati counties impacted by the watch include Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren and Butler in Ohio; Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Grant, Gallatin, Kenton and Pendleton in Kentucky; and Franklin, Dearborn, Ohio, Union and Switzerland in Indiana.

Heat wave: Cincinnati, it's going to be a hot summer. Here are some resources to beat the heat

Heat advisory also in effect for parts of Indiana, Kentucky, southwest Ohio

A heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. and an excessive heat watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through evening, forecasters say, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values up to 109 possible.

Greater Cincinnati weather: This week will be hot, but how will it compare to previous years?

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," reads a statement from NWS.

The heat watch covers portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana; Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

Greater Cincinnati heat wave: Severe storms, heat index up to 109 possible this week. Here's when things will cool down.

Forecasters are urging residents to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and remain in air-conditioned spaces.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Duke working to restore power to 94,000 after severe storms sweep area