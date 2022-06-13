ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans Says He Wasn’t Edited Into Hilariously Awkward Disney Photos

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlXf5_0g9PnRqi00 Chris Evans poses with Disney and Pixar characters during a visit to Disney's California Adventure Park on Saturday. (Photo: Handout via Getty Images)

Chris Evans is a simple man. He likes dogs , knows he looks good in simple cable knit sweaters , and continually strikes the same pose in photos.

For instance, here he is at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards last week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1AuB_0g9PnRqi00 Evans attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Photo: Vivien Killilea via Getty Images)

Here he is at a “Captain America: Civil War” screening in 2016.

Evans at a "Captain America: Civil War" screening in 2016. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

And here he is with a bit of a different look (but the same pose) at the 2018 “Lobby Hero” Broadway opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349Kax_0g9PnRqi00 Evans at the 2018 “Lobby Hero” Broadway opening. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images)

The point is, the man likes to stick his hands in his pockets and give the camera some smoldering seriousness, which fits in fine on the red carpet — not so much at Disneyland.

Here is Evans with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (and a few Pixar characters in other shots) at the California theme park Saturday, when he was doing a promo for his upcoming movie “Lightyear.” He looks thrilled to be at the happiest place on Earth.

A very serious Evans poses with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on Saturday. (Photo: Handout via Getty Images)

The contrast between Evans’ traditional pose and the lightheartedness of the characters surrounding him made many people on Twitter question whether Evans was edited into the pictures before Pixar posted them on the social media platform over the weekend.

Well, it seems Evans wants everyone to know he was present when the photos were taken and wasn’t digitally placed into the images.

“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose,” he wrote on Twitter Sunday, adding: “(And I don’t know what to do with my hands).”

Well, he may not know what to do with his hands, but he sure knows what to do with his Boston accent .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

