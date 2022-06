The City of Olpe played host to several hundred cyclists from across the state Thursday evening. Riders in the annual Biking Across Kansas event concluded day six of their journey across the state at Olpe High School where students, staff and residents put on a special meal to welcome roughly 600 individuals. The ride from eastern Kansas to western Kansas began this past Saturday and entered the KVOE listening area Thursday with riders passing through Cottonwood Falls before making their way to Olpe.

OLPE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO