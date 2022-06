On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., many people in Pickens County came out to witness the cutting of the new location of the opening for the Boys and Girls Club in Aliceville. The club will be located at the Alabama National Guard Armory. Prayer was done by Willie J Lavender followed by the pledge of allegiance given by the Cub Scouts Pack 205 led by Pastor Hugh Spencer. The ribbon was cut by Mayor Windham, Kim Turner of the Boys and Girls Club, and Mr. Spencer. What a great day for Pickens County and the town of Aliceville!!!

ALICEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO