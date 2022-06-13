Periodic road closures expected from the intersection of East New Bern Street and Fifth Street to Virginia Dare Trail on Monday

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program completed several reef enhancements during the last weeks in May. The program completed the disposal of the old Oregon Inlet bridge, part of a multi-year effort with the N.C. Department of Transportation. This project included 68 barge loads of bridge material, totaling approximately 80,000 tons of concrete. The material was transported to eight different reef sites: AR-130, AR-140, AR-145, and AR-160, all off Oregon Inlet; AR-250, and AR-255, both off Ocracoke Inlet; AR-320, off Beaufort Inlet; and AR-340, off Bogue Inlet. This was the largest amount of material associated with any artificial reef project in the history of the Artificial Reef Program.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO