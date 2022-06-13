Periodic road closures expected from the intersection of East New Bern Street and Fifth Street to Virginia Dare Trail on Monday

According to a release from the Town of Manteo, work has resumed at the intersection of Highway 64 and Bowsertown Road at the stoplight as of 9:30 a.m. today, June 16, to complete repairs from a water main leak earlier in the week. Traffic in the northbound lane is being...
According to a report from the Town of Manteo, crews have responded to a water leak on Bowsertown Road/Grenville Street. Traffic is being routed through Manns Harbor into and out of Manteo. The Town appreciates your patience during the time needed for the repairs. Any available updates will be posted...
The Dare County Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to finalize a contract with Woda Cooper, a developer that plans to develop approximately 100 essential and workforce housing units at two separate sites: the county-owned Bowsertown Road site on Roanoke Island as well as a site in Nags Head that is currently under contract by Woda Cooper.
A 66-year-old male from Buxton died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. According to a release from the National Park Service, the man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. The bystanders immediately began CPR efforts. After arriving at...
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program completed several reef enhancements during the last weeks in May. The program completed the disposal of the old Oregon Inlet bridge, part of a multi-year effort with the N.C. Department of Transportation. This project included 68 barge loads of bridge material, totaling approximately 80,000 tons of concrete. The material was transported to eight different reef sites: AR-130, AR-140, AR-145, and AR-160, all off Oregon Inlet; AR-250, and AR-255, both off Ocracoke Inlet; AR-320, off Beaufort Inlet; and AR-340, off Bogue Inlet. This was the largest amount of material associated with any artificial reef project in the history of the Artificial Reef Program.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand is finally coming to Virginia Beach. The restaurant known for its spicy flame-grilled chicken is set to open in late fall 2022 at Virginia Beach Town Center marking Nando’s first restaurant in the Hampton Roads region. Nando’s flagship Virginia Beach location is […]
Dare County has released a new video highlighting efforts to improve individuals’ understanding of the risks associated with storm surge, as well as efforts undertaken to improve the monitoring of rising water levels throughout the barrier island community. The project, which was implemented by Dare County Emergency Management, involved...
A 25-year-old man from Durham, North Carolina has been taken into custody after fleeing Dare County deputies on Thursday, June 9, 2022. At approximately 7:05 pm, a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputies lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting its first Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Allen Fabijan and Nicholas Cleanthes from Blue Pete’s Restaurant joined us to preview the big event and Nicholas made Mahi Imperial and Oysters Rockefeller. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Virginia Gentlemen Foundation. October...
A Wilson, North Carolina man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Department. At approximately 12:34 am, a Deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
Just after lunchtime yesterday, June 15th, units from Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Lower Currituck Fire Rescue, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Moyock Volunteer Fire Department, and Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were alerted for a reported residential structure fire in the 100-Block of Waterside Drive in Harbinger with possibly a person trapped on the second floor. Initial reports were that the home was fully involved. Due to the proximity of the dispatch address to the Dare County line, Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Corolla Fire & Rescue Squad, and Duck Fire Department were requested to respond.
LEESBURG, Va. - Wegmans is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its six remaining Virginia stores. Beginning Friday, July 1, stores in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach, and Charlottesville will no longer supply plastic bags. The company’s four North Carolina stores will also eliminate plastic grocery bags the same day.
The stewards for the Little Free Libraries in the Town of Duck are requesting book donations. If you have books that you would like to donate, please contact Betsy Trimble at btrimble@townofduck.com to coordinate a drop off time.
