New York State to Protect Abortion Providers Under New Laws

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday. The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade’s decision, which...

