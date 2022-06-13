Local hospital seeing more patients with heat illness, how to stay safe in extreme heat

The official start of summer is more than a week away but the heat is already surging in the Coachella Valley. The temperatures are getting so hot, that it can be extremely dangerous for your health.

Dr. Andrew Kassinove is the chief of staff at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio. It was a busy weekend for the hospital with many patients coming in with symptoms of heat exhaustion.

"We really got an influx of patients from the heat," said Kassinove. "The patients that we see who have really bad outcomes are the ones who are doing things in the middle of the day."

The Centers for Disease Control said extreme heat kills more than 700 people every year in the U.S. The National Weather Service recorded data showing most of the weather fatalities in 2021 were caused by heat.

At JFK hospital, heat-related medical issues aren't tracked specifically, so it's hard to put a number on them.

"It's difficult to say, you know, when the heat comes like this, a lot of the patients come in, because of the heat, but talk about other things," said Kassinove.

Even though many people suffer from heat-related deaths and illnesses, they are preventable.

"You really have to be on top of this stuff and make smart choices," said Kassinove. "So, obviously, the longer the season, the more dangerous it is for everybody here."

Tips from CDC to stay prevent heat-related illnesses/ death:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can

Drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen

Pace yourself

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

It's important to know the difference between heat-related illnesses so you know what to do:

People aged 65 years or older are more prone to heat-related health issues. The CDC says, "They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat."

Anyone can suffer from the heat, but it's important to regularly check up on those who are more at risk.

For more tips on how to stay safe in the heat, click here for the CDC's website.

The post Local hospital seeing more patients with heat illness, how to stay safe in extreme heat appeared first on KESQ .