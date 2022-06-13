Man accused of stealing financial cards from Gustavus students

A St. Peter man is accused of carrying out a spree of financial card thefts on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus, committing thousands of dollars in fraud.

Sadam Hasan Hussein, 21, of St. Peter, was charged with seven felony counts of financial card fraud, two gross misdemeanor counts of theft and six misdemeanor counts of theft.

St. Peter Police were first notified of financial card thefts on campus on Dec. 7, when a victim reported someone had gone through their wallet in the Lund Center locker rooms and stole around $40 in financial transaction cards.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed two men using the victim’s card to make $751 in purchases from a tobacco store that same day. Police identified one of the men as Hussein.

On Jan. 18, another victim came forward reporting their wallet was stolen from the Lund Center locker rooms. They were missing $30 in financial transaction cards and a cell phone valued at $700-800.

Surveillance footage was once again used to identify Hussein purchasing $194 worth of goods from a local business with the stolen cards. Additional footage from the Lund Center appeared to show Hussein and a suspected accomplice in the building at the time the cards were stolen.

A third victim told police on Jan. 25 they had financial transaction cards and $70 to $100 in cash stolen from their wallet while exercising at the Lund Center the day prior. Police confirmed the victims cards were used to make $1,720 in unauthorized purchases. The same two individuals in the previous footage appeared on surveillance at various St. Peter businesses where the cards were used.

The following day, a fourth victim reported $40 and two financial transaction cards were stolen from their wallet in the Lund Center locker rooms. A total $702 in purchases were reported at Mankato businesses. Hussein and the suspected accomplice were videoed leaving the locker room at the time of the theft.

Two more victims reported stolen cards from the Lund Center locker rooms on Jan. 27 and froze their cards before they could be used without their consent. The sixth victim additionally reported $20 missing from their wallet. Lund Center footage again showed Hussein and the suspected accomplice in the building at the time of the theft.

Police met with the suspected accomplice on Jan. 29 at the time a seventh victim reported their wallet missing. The man denied taking the wallet and had no wallets on his person. He allegedly told police he had access to the Lund Center as a part-time employee and was friends with Hussein. When confronted about surveillance footage with him and Hussein in the stores, he claimed Hussein made all the purchases and did not know if Hussein was using stolen cards.

An eighth victim came to the police on Feb. 3 reporting their wallet stolen from the week before, which contained a $25 VISA card and $20 Culver’s gift card.

Investigators obtained a search warrant of Hussein’s residence that same day, where they found boxes of new clothing, shoes still in the boxes, and electronics along with receipts indicating the third and fourth victims cards were used for purchases. Law enforcement also located cards belonging to the fourth, fifth and eighth victim. Additional transaction cards issued to unknown victims were located at the residence.’

Police concluded that Hussein and the unnamed co-defendant made $3,368 in unauthorized purchases with stolen cards from four victims and stole $975 in cash and personal property from the eight identified victims.