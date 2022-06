A rural Cascade man has died following a head-on crash Friday in Jones County. 74 year old Donald Supple was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with what turned out to be fatal injuries. Supple died Saturday at the hospital as a result of his injuries. A crash report released late Sunday states that another driver, 50 year old Ricky Larkey of Hiawatha, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of his injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened at about 2:05 p.m. Friday on Highway 64 east of Anamosa. A report states that Supple was driving west when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck Larkey’s eastbound vehicle head-on. Authorities are investigating the crash.

CASCADE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO