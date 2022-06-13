ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Joe A. Lawson

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGATE CITY, VA - Joe A. Lawson, 86 of Gate City, VA entered into reset while in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was the son of the late William H. and Mary Margaret Tipton Lawson. Joe was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Barker

ROGERSVILLE – Glenn Allen Barker, 60, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Glenn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. He was a proud carpenter until his health declined. Glenn was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and a dear friend to all.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Michael Rivard

KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Rivard, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born to Phyllis Jean (Lair) Rivard and the late Howard Joseph Rivard Sr. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a retired truck driver.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leona Quillen Hill

GATE CITY, VA - Leona Quillen Hill, age 101 of Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to his parents Mr. McDavid was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby McDavid; sister, Peggy Adams; and niece, Melissa Cox.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Linda Frazier

KINGSPORT - Mary Linda Frazier 77, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born to Oscar D. and Rosa (Adams) White. She lived in the several parts of the U.S. and Germany while her husband, Freddie, was in the service. Mary retired from Holston Valley Medical Center.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jane C. Williams

KINGSPORT - Jane C. Williams, 74, of Kingsport, passed away, June 15, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marie Charlton

FALL BRANCH - Marie Charlton, 89, of Fall Branch, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Greeneville, she had resided most of her life in Fall Branch. Marie was an avid bingo player. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, John Charlton; her parents, Will and Romania...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” K. Miller

BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA. Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller. Don retired from a long career...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tommy W. Young

ROGERSVILLE - Tommy W. Young, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. Mr. Young was a veteran of the U.S. Army retired Infantry Captain of the National Guard. Tommy attended East Tennessee State University. He was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and deacon. Mr. Young was General Manager of Hawkins County Natural Gas Utility. He also served as past president of the Tennessee Natural Gas Association. Following retirement, Tommy served as a commissioner of the gas utility. Mr. Young also served as Board Chairman of First Community Bank Corporation, Vice Chairman of the Industrial Development Board of Hawkins County and board member of Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. He was past president of Rogersville Rotary Club, served 30 + years as a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Young was a 32nd Degree Mason with over 50 years of service, Shriner and Jester. He was past president of Kiwanis Club of Newport, past president of Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, past president of Hawkins County United Way, past president of Rogersville Heritage Association and a member of Hawkins County American Legion.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Jean Harris

BIG STONE GAP, VA-Shirley Jean Harris, 86, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. She was a deli worker for Piggly-Wiggly and Double Kwik, and also had been employed by the Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. She was of Baptist faith.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

John Alfred McLendon

CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Woods officiating. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 8:30 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Ann Worley

CHURCH HILL – Helen Ann Worley, 85 went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab. Helen was born in Hawkins County but lived most of her life in Bristol, VA. and after many years, she retired from Virginia Wholesale. In her early years, she attended Amis Chapel United Methodist Church and later attended Jackson Memorial Church.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr., 66, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert Marion Bowery

BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brady E. Harless

KINGSPORT - Brady E. Harless, age 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2001 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, playing gospel music, and playing the guitar for the Bible Way Trio. He is preceded in death...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Steffey Jr

KINGSPORT - Harvey Steffey Jr., 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He is preceded by his wife, Edith Steffey; parents, Harvey Steffey Sr. and Lucy Alvano; son, Mike Steffey; sister, Margie Steffey; brother, Roger Wayne Ray. Harvey was survived by his daughter, Lucy Steffey; sons,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one stepson Dusty (Lisa) Mercer, one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in-laws, Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Edd was a member of Friendly View Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a retiree from Dodge/Rockwell Automotive with 24+ years of service.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

