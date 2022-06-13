Teen girl killed in rollover crash in Jenks

A 17-year-old girl from Jenks is dead after a rollover crash on Sunday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 10 a.m. on South 33rd Weste Avenue near 104th Street South. Two girls and a boy, all 17 years old, were in the SUV when it rolled over.

One of the girls died, and the other two were hurt. The Demand Project identified the girl who died as Hannah Weis, daughter of founders Kristin and Jason Weis.

"The Demand Project has suffered a devastating loss. Hannah Weis, daughter of Kristin and Jason Weis and sister of Joshua, passed away in a car accident yesterday, June 12, 2022. Our hearts are broken and we are grieving. There are no words to convey the loss we all feel. Please wrap Kristin, Jason, and Joshua in continuous prayer.



Hannah Weis cared deeply for others and touched all our lives in ways that we will cherish. We praise God for the time we got to be with her and around her. Please send any pictures you have of Hannah to jillian@thedemandproject.org.



Jason and Kristin want everyone to know that their daughter is in Heaven, and because of that, we can all find comfort in knowing that we will see her again one day. The family is strong in faith in Jesus Christ and are leaning on that and their community to get them through this difficult time.



Please direct any condolences, phone calls, or questions for the Weis family to the TDP office & staff at (539) 525-0191. Send cards, checks, or cash to PO Box 1352, Jenks, OK 74037. In lieu of flowers, please donate through this link to help the family with funeral costs and other practical needs in the coming weeks and months: Zelle Payment: Kristin.Weis@thedemandproject.org"

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sunday the cause of the crash was under investigation.

