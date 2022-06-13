ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Death of man found on fire in London park being treated as suspicious by police

 3 days ago
The discovery of a man’s body on fire in a London park is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Firefighters were called to Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, west London, just before 4.20am on Monday, and then alerted the police.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.40am on Monday June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a man’s body found on fire.

An officer at Belvue Park where the body of a man was found on fire in the early hours of Monday (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The force said the victim’s identity has not been confirmed, but his death is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation, it said.

Locals said on social media that a blue forensic tent had been erected in the park as police continued with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a complex and fast-moving investigation and we are working to piece together the events that resulted in this person losing their life.

“Our top priority at this stage is identifying the person involved so their family can be informed. We are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries are reviewing CCTV to build a timeline of who was in the area at the time of the fire.

“Officers will be in the park for some time and I would like to thank the community for their understanding as we carry out our thorough investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for local policing in Ealing, said: “There is no information at this time to suggest there is any wider risk as a result of this incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating about the circumstances while our investigation takes place.”

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

“One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

A heavy police presence is to remain in the area, with those with any information urged to call 101 quoting CAD 952/13Jun.

#West London#Crime#The Metropolitan Police#The London Fire Brigade#Cctv
newschain

newschain

