Moline-based John Deere has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation each year. For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship, according to a Thursday release from Deere. Honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

MOLINE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO