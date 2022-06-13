ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Man gets 4 life sentences following 2020 police shootout

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 45-year-old Christopher Chad Price, of Andrews, was sentenced to life in prison last week after a jury found him guilty on four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. He received life on all counts and Price’s four life sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release.

The evidence presented in the case showed that on June 29, 2020, Officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task force attempted to serve a warrant on Price. Price fired at officers twice with a shotgun while hanging out of the passenger side window of the vehicle he was riding in. He and his co-defendant then led police on a high-speed chase down Highway 191 into Midland County.

Price continued to throw trash and other items out the passenger window at the officers behind him. The vehicle then spun out near Loop 250 and Price exited the vehicle with the shotgun and pointed it at officers. He then ran away with the shotgun into an open field.

Officers fired their weapons and shot Price who got back up and continued to run with the weapon. Officers fired again and Price was eventually arrested.

One of the bullets fired at Price struck his co-defendant, 26-year-old Brittany Teichroeb, of Odessa, and she was killed.

During the punishment phase of trial, the evidence showed that Price evaded the police in a vehicle just 6 months prior.

Price also faced an enhanced punishment range because he been to prison for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more out of Andrews County in 2002. He then got out and went to prison again in 2007 for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more in 2007 out of Andrews County. Evidence was also presented that the defendant had been to prison two more times for Forgery and Theft also out of Andrews County.

These prior crimes increased the punishment range from 5 to 99 years in prison or Life to a minimum of 25 years.

One officer testified that if Price had not fired at him, he would not have fired back. He said he was “devastated” when he found out his bullet killed Teichroeb because she was not who he was aiming for.

According to the release from District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Price is also a member of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang. One of the officers testified that after Price was arrested in June, law enforcement received threats that the Aryan Circle was going to attempt to break Price out of custody.

ABC Big 2 News

