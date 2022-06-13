ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How your teen can learn the importance of volunteer work

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) in Springfield announced a list of projects and dates to help kids build life and work skills.

Youth volunteers will join a team of their peers, ages 11 to 18, to volunteer their time to help local nonprofits and learn about issues in the Springfield community.

The summer program will take place from June 1 to July 30. ​Each week will offer four different project options, which will take place Monday-Thursday.

These projects will typically take place between 9:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M., but could vary with the needs of certain agency partners. Specific times are always included in the project registration details.

Youth volunteers can register for a single week or multiple weeks throughout the summer.

On June 20, YVC will be at the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.

