ST. JAMES - Portions of Hwy. 18 near the Sunshine Bridge were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a chemical leak coming from a nearby ammonia plant. The St. James Sheriff's Office says it is working on containing the leak. No on- or off-site injuries were reported, but the road closures were put in place as an act of precaution after levels of ammonia were detected near the outside fence.

SAINT JAMES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO