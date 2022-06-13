ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville man injured in wreck on Edward Breathitt Parkway

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJ0hJ_0g9Phrok00

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky.

The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left the road while traveling northbound on the parkway.

InDOT to hold public hearing for US 41 pedestrian bridge

Police said Peay lost control of his 2008 Ford passenger car after traveling over a section of gravel. The vehicle traveled into the median, rolled over and stopped in the southbound lane according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by HCSO.

The release said Peay was ejected from his car and landed on the shoulder of the southbound lane. He received medical attention on scene was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville according to officers on the scene.

Med Center Ambulance Service, PHI, Nortonville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Dawson Springs Police Department assisted HCSO during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Death investigation underway in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in western Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Trigg County dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 requesting assistance with a death investigation. Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Trigg County Death

A Hopkinsville man was found deceased on South Road in Trigg County leading to a death investigation Thursday morning. Kentucky State Police say around 1 am they were called to 2237 South Road for 23-year-old Kevin Croft that was found deceased. After a preliminary autopsy police say it revealed no...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In North Main Street Collision

A man was injured in a crash on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was southbound attempting to turn into a parking lot when it was hit from behind by an SUV. The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EMS working accident at Diamond and Happe

***UPDATE*** Officers on the scene have told Eyewitness News the accident occurred when a car driving north on Happe Road pulled ahead of a car heading east on Diamond Ave. The cars collided and sent the eastbound car into the ditch. Police said the driver of the car in a ditch was taken to a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, KY
Hopkins County, KY
Accidents
Nortonville, KY
Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Accidents
City
Ford, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Nortonville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Crash

A man was injured in a tractor-trailer wreck on Palmyra Road in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the military tanker truck was southbound when it ran off the road avoiding another vehicle and overturned into a ditch. A passenger in the vehicle was taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Home Invasion

Authorities are investigating after a home invasion on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the homeowner 71-year-old Charles “birddog” Paige and an intruder exchanged gunfire during a home invasion on Glass Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say the suspects forced their way into the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Crews battle large blaze at Stanley home for hours

In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.
STANLEY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Indot#Eyewitness News#Hcso#St Vincent Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
wkdzradio.com

Man Found Trapped Under Vehicle In Christian County

A man that was found trapped under a vehicle on Bradshaw Road in Christian County was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passerby found a man trapped under a vehicle that was partially in the roadway and on a car jack. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

House shot multiple times on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say

PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Kentucky Avenue. The Paducah Police Department says 55-year-old Patricia Martinez is dealing with homelessness and may be living in her vehicle. Officers say she was last known to have been staying in the parking lot of the Speedwash on Kentucky Avenue.
PADUCAH, KY
k105.com

Fatal golf cart accident claims life of man in Edmonson Co.

A man has lost his life in a golf cart accident in Edmonson County. According to Edmonson County first responders, the accident occurred at approximately 6:00 Sunday night in Cave Hollow Bay, a lakeside community just off Nolin Dam Road (Hwy 728). A passerby discovered a golf cart upside down...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Calloway County Crash

A Murray man was killed in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Calloway County Monday night. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Clere says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Phillip Croom for speeding on Kentucky 80. Croom reportedly stopped at a traffic signal at US...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating overnight homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
14news.com

1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say four vehicles, including one motorcycle, were involved in a crash Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened on N. First Ave. near Uhlhorn, around 2:30 p.m. Police say there were serious injuries. At least two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The crash is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Owensboro homicide victim; surveillance footage released

The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Owensboro. UPDATE: Coroner identifies Owensboro homicide victim; …. Summer camps battle the elements as heat wave continues. Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure. Charges dropped in Evansville shooting case after …. OCSO: Kidnapped Indiana juvenile...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy