Hopkinsville man injured in wreck on Edward Breathitt Parkway

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky.

The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left the road while traveling northbound on the parkway.

Police said Peay lost control of his 2008 Ford passenger car after traveling over a section of gravel. The vehicle traveled into the median, rolled over and stopped in the southbound lane according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by HCSO.

The release said Peay was ejected from his car and landed on the shoulder of the southbound lane. He received medical attention on scene was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville according to officers on the scene.

Med Center Ambulance Service, PHI, Nortonville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Dawson Springs Police Department assisted HCSO during the investigation.

