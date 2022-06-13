ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

EAFB conducting second exercise June 14-16

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in a second...

www.newscenter1.tv

newscenter1.tv

From cop to chromatography – how RCPD processes evidence

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every day, evidence from crime scenes in western South Dakota is preserved and processed in Rapid City. After it’s collected at the scene, officers check evidence in to a secure locker. “When they do that process, it has to be done in a very...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

First responders practice teamwork during interagency medevac exercise

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. — Great Plains Interagency Dispatch, which coordinates wildland fire operations across South Dakota and Nebraska, hosted their 11th annual medevac training in Custer State Park on Wednesday. “We have five different stations – three different aircraft and two ground resources,” says Matthew Karges, the lead...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New FirstNet cell tower boosts communications for first responders

RAPID CITY, S.D. – AT&T has completed a new FirstNet cell site near Nemo giving first responders in Pennington County a boost in high-speed wireless communications coverage. In 2017, the state of South Dakota approved the establishment of FirstNet a public safety broadband network in the state. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for first responders and the public safety community. It gives first responders first priority over other cell users not only in a crisis but also in daily operations.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Recent incident leaves visitor injured by bison

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – A park visitor while hiking was injured by a bison, Thursday, June 16, in Custer State Park. A female visitor with her companion and their dog, were hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road. Their dog surprised a small herd of bull bison after going over a hill.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

SDDOT Seeks Public Input for U.S. Highway Corridor Study

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Sturgis, Meade County, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open h. ouse from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Sturgis Community Center (1401...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Feeding South Dakota continues its mission despite inflation struggles

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Inflation has been visible with higher prices in things like gas and groceries, but it has affected Feeding South Dakota in more ways. “We have a full resource team that’s working hard to keep food coming in so we can get it out to the people. We’re not planning to be short, that’s for sure,” Paul Rodrigues, Western said. We got a job to do here and we’re going to make sure that we do it.”
newscenter1.tv

Pactola announces new lineup of educational events for summer season

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A historic team-up is coming to the Pactola Visitor Center this summer. The Black Hills National Forest along with the state’s Game, Fish and Parks Department will come together to host a series of educational programs, including officials from Custer State Park. The events are...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Deadwood Avenue North road closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Deadwood Avenue North will be closed starting Monday, June 20, and is expected to be reopened on December 1. The I-90 exits will remain open. Rapid City and Pennington County are participating in a joint $2.8 million project to reconstruct the road from I-90 to the Meade County line. Plans include widening the road to provide a good shoulder and extending the sewer line.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Ballet hold performance at The Monument following summer intensive

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Becoming a professional ballerina is the dream of many young girls, but a lack of access to necessary training can put dancers in a tough position. “I fell in love with ballet at the age of ten and at that time I was living in Sioux Falls, and there were not many professional training opportunities available,” explains Madeleine Scott, founder and artistic director of South Dakota Ballet. “So I moved away at the age of 13 to pursue a professional career. I moved to Philadelphia, then on to New York, then started getting jobs, which took me to Salt Lake, Sacramento over to Europe and into Spain, and now I’m with Dance Aspen in Aspen. So my career has just continued from there and I hope to see South Dakota Ballet bring that opportunity to South Dakota and make it accessible for kids to do this without having to leave home.”
newscenter1.tv

Partners Host Educational Events at Pactola Visitor Center

Rapid City, SD, June 15, 2022 – The Black Hills National Forest and South Dakota GF&P Department are teaming up to offer educational programs at the Pactola Visitor Center this summer. The programs are slated for 1:00 –3:00 p.m. on the following Saturdays: June 18, July 16, and Aug....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Community In Unity 5k Run & Walk hopes to raise awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. — CommUnity In Unity Peace & Healing Event – a 5k Run and Walk – will happen at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 21 at Memorial Park. The race is meant to raise awareness about the situation that people are facing in the community. “The...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Mayor proposes wage adjustment to offset inflation

RAPID CITY, SD– A proposed cost of living adjustment for all Rapid City employees is heading to Monday’s council meeting. The Legal and Finance agenda item, proposed by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, would raise wages 7.9%. The reason for the cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is to try and compensate for the unusually high inflation rate.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Vandalism closes restrooms at Rapid City parks

RAPID CITY, SD– A recent string of vandalism has closed facilities at two Rapid City parks. Due to significant damage to the doors at both College Park and Roosevelt Park restrooms those facilities will remain closed until repairs can be made. The estimated cost to replace the doors at the two parks is between $7,000 and $10,000.
RAPID CITY, SD

