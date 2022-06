BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Takoma Park man is charged with hate crimes after he confessed to spray-painting “groomer,” a homophobic slur, on two Prince George’s County public libraries earlier this month, police said. Charles Sutherland, 30 Charles Sutherland, 30, is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes related to defacing the buildings. Police said the Greenbelt Branch Library was vandalized June 4 and the New Carrollton Branch Library was vandalized June 9. According to an NPR report, old accusations of LGBTQ people “grooming” and “recruiting” children have gained new traction. Last week, a group of Proud Boys disrupted a...

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO