Austin, TX

Two big Austin concerts coming this fall: Post Malone and Slipknot

Austin 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for Posty, post-haste. Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Post Malone on Monday announced dates for his Twelve Carrot Tour. He'll stop at Austin's Moody Center on Oct. 22. Roddy Ricch is set to open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on...

www.austin360.com

Austin 360

'Cinderella' musical, topical 'Roe' play among shows coming to Austin's Zach Theatre

We get it — you're already cooking up activities you can do that involve air conditioning or that take place during a cooler month. How about some stage shows?. Zach Theatre on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 2022-23 season, and while these shows won't start until the fall, at least you can fantasize about the performances until then.
AUSTIN, TX
klbjfm.com

Anjelah Johnson visits The Mothership!

Anjelah Johnson, stopped by to catch up with the guys this morning! It was her most recent stop in a career that has taken her from gigs cheerleading for the Oakland Raiders, spokes-modeling for Taco Cabana, and headlining theaters and comedy clubs across the country! Anjelah’s second Austin show this week is Sunday night (6/19) at ACL Moody Theater! Comedy is great, Girl, but can you hook us up with some coupons for that Beef Fajita Combo! Listen to the complete interview right here!
AUSTIN, TX
City
Malone, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things To Do in Austin this Weekend: June 16-20

Sad about missing Sundance earlier this year? You’re in luck—the Austin Film Society is proudly presenting its annual Short Film Tour this weekend. Seven highlighted shorts from the famed fest will be presented in succession, following characters from football fans to crane operators to New York City comedians. Learn more about the lineup here. June 16-20, times vary, 6259 Middle Fiskville Road.
AUSTIN, TX
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Austin360 wins four national awards for arts and entertainment journalism

The American-Statesman's Austin360 team earned several major honors on Tuesday from the Society for Features Journalism, which announced the 2022 winners of its Excellence-In-Features Awards. Austin360 took first prize in the best features digital presence category, which honors online arts and entertainment coverage. The team, led by executive features editor...
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Post Malone
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
wimberleyview.com

Paul Simon graces radio waves of his new little town

For many listeners of the KWVH radio station show Toddy and the Pooch Unleashed, they are treated to the sweet sounds of old school Rock and Roll from the Rolling Stones to the Stone Roses. But most of the time, they are just playing the recordings of the biggest hits.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Austin 360

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse sells art and collectibles arm Mondo to Funko

The past two years have seen big shake-ups at Alamo Drafthouse, and here's another: The Austin-based movie theater chain on Monday announced that it has sold its Mondo brand to collectibles company Funko. But according to representatives for Mondo ad Drafthouse, the team behind the collectibles house is sticking together.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Round Rock Donuts (Cedar Park)

Since 1926, people from all over the world have been stopping by to give our famous yellow (or are they orange?!) donuts a try. Round Rock Donuts, made from the original owner's recipe, are created with as much care and finesse as they were years ago. The yeast-risen donut originates from a bread-like dough; its distinct yellow color (from fresh eggs) immediately sets it off from any other donut.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin 360

Tickets on sale for Sistine Chapel exhibit at Circuit of the Americas in Austin

You soon won't need a passport to see artist Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel. Starting next month, you can get a different kind of look at the famous piece right here in Austin. "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," featuring photos of the artwork, will run from July 8 through August 28 at Circuit of the Americas. The exhibit will be open during that time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

National Anthem Singer Banned After Doing Horns Down Gesture

I mean, he is an Aggie. That's what he has got to do. Who doesn't love a good college rivalry? The University of Texas at Austin has many. Every team loves to give them the old horns down gesture to rub it in their face after a win. (Side note, I think it's pathetic Oklahoma does this even when they're not playing Texas) Well it looks like a horns down gesture has caused someone to lose their singing gig.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop to hold 31st annual Patriotic Festival

BASTROP, Texas - Bastrop will be celebrating Independence Day with fun and family-friendly activities at the 31st annual Patriotic Festival. The celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. July 2 with the Run, White & Blue 5K through the streets of Bastrop, with the festival following at noon in Fisherman's Park.
BASTROP, TX
The Infatuation

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Located in the vintage Crestview shopping center, Little Deli invites you to take a trip back to a simpler time. Their sandwich menu is large and full of things like muffulettas, variations of Italian subs, and numerous old school deli classics. And the pizzas are not only some of the best in town, but actually feel like they could compete with NYC-quality pies. Ask some of the regulars what their favorites are and you’ll get ten different answers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kut.org

Is there treasure buried at Walnut Creek Park?

Along Walnut Creek between North Lamar and I-35, there’s a human-made cave with metal grates covering its opening. It’s called Stark’s mine, dug over 100 years ago in an effort to find buried treasure. A while back, KUT got a question about the treasure after a listener...
AUSTIN, TX

