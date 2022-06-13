5 Arrested At Tampa Motel On Drug Charges In ‘Safer Summer’ Initiative

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police continued to follow up on community concerns about criminal activity taking place in local hotels and motels.

As the Tampa Police Department’s Safer Summer Initiatives continue, officers obtained probable cause for search warrants at the Roadway Inn, located at 2307 E. Busch Boulevard.

The investigation concluded on June 11 with the arrest of five subjects on narcotics-related charges, and the recovery of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended 30-round magazine and a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver.

(Top Left) Derrick J Evans, (Top Center) Freddie L Dennard, (Top Right) Anthony P Brown, (Bottom Left) Christopher D LaRocca, (Bottom Right) Uriel S. Mitchell

Narcotics found during the investigation included cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, Methadone, and marijuana.

“This is another example of our residents providing information and our officers diligently working to address the issues, and together – making our entire city safer,” said Chief O’Connor. “In this case, narcotics are off the street and two guns are now in our possession and cannot be used by those with criminal intent”.

