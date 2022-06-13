ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Elections Law Arguments Set In September

By News Service Of Florida
 3 days ago
A federal appeals court will hear arguments in September in a battle about the constitutionality of a 2021 Florida elections law.

Arguments are scheduled during the week of Sept. 12 in Miami, according to a notice issued Friday by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorneys for the state, county elections supervisors , and national Republican organizations went to the appeals court in April after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that the law was unconstitutionally intended to discriminate against Black voters.

The appeals court last month put Walker’s ruling on hold while the underlying appeal moves forward. That decision cleared the way for the controversial law to be in place for this year’s elections.

Numerous civil-rights and voting-rights organizations last year challenged parts of the law, which placed restrictions on the use of “drop boxes” for submitting vote-by-mail ballots, imposed additional regulations on voter-registration organizations, and prevented groups from providing items such as food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.

In his decision finding the law unconstitutional, Walker took the rare step of putting the state under a process known as judicial “preclearance,” meaning a court would have to sign off on most changes to Florida election laws for the next decade.

But in placing a stay on Walker’s ruling, a panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court said last month he failed to adequately take into account previous court decisions establishing that changes to voting laws can confuse voters in the run-up to elections.

The notice issued Friday did not give a specific date for the September arguments.

The Free Press - TFP

Florida Abortion Law Hit With Second Challenge

A South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged a new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, contending the measure violates privacy and religious-freedom rights. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County circuit court by Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, seeks to block the law
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Illinois GOP 2024 poll shows Ron DeSantis in strong second place

'America's Governor' keeps scoring in polls far from home. More polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis as a strong potential candidate for the presidency should he run in 2024. A Chicago Sun Times/WBEZ survey released Monday showed that while roughly half of Republicans back another run from former President Donald Trump, DeSantis has made a dent in Trump’s support even in the Land of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
