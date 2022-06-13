ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone and His Fiancee Welcome 1st Child, Confirms Engagement

Congratulations are in order! Post Malone revealed his engagement to his girlfriend after the couple recently welcomed their first child.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show , which aired on Sunday, June 12, the rapper, 26, confirmed his daughter's arrival. As Malone recalled a trip to the studio, he said he kissed his "baby girl" before leaving the house.

The host, 68, for his part, replied, "That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter. You keep all that quiet."

Malone noted that he has kept the news to himself because he wants his loved ones to make their "own decisions" when it comes to announcing milestones in their lives. The New York native also corrected Stern by referring to his partner as his fiancée. He has yet to reveal his significant other's identity.

The musician announced that he was expecting his first child with his now-fiancée last month. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ in a statement at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Post Malone performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Kick Off Concert. Larry Marano/Shutterstock

The "Circles" performer later gushed about getting to become a dad for the first time.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this month, noting that he always thought about fatherhood. "I think, as a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. ... It was a baby doll and I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I'm so pumped up. I'm going to be a hot dad."

Ahead of the major milestone, Malone admitted he had some concerns about raising a family . "I'm terrified. There is this sense of impending apocalypse, especially here in L.A. In [my] Utah [home], I'm like, 'OK, whatever you want.' I'm ready to go. I'm ready to rock. I got food. I got everything else I need," he added. "I have food for 25 years. I guess now prepping, no matter what happens, [to] take care of my family. That's the most important thing."

He continued: "To be able to take care of people who need it, move a little bit out, have a spot where you're able to go. And I don't know exactly what's going to happen, but it's just a crazy, crazy, crazy time. ... It's a crazy world and it's a crazy place to raise a kid. I think any parent would agree."

