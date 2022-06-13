ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

March Death Of 6-Month-Old Ruled A Homicide, Police Investigating

By Airiel Sharice
Spirit 1400am
Spirit 1400am
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336h1u_0g9PgG4400

Baltimore Police announced Monday that the death of a 6-month-old has been ruled a homicide.

On March 1, 2022, officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street. There, they found the infant, Legacy Bell, unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Take us with you! Download our app on IOS or Android!

She was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Bell’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

No additional details about the circumstances of the baby’s death were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Legacy Bell#Ios#Android#The Medical Examiner
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Spirit 1400am

Spirit 1400am

23
Followers
587
Post
891
Views
ABOUT

Spirit 1400 is your inspiration station!

 https://mybaltimorespirit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy