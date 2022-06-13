ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Dignity Health to build new rehab hospital in SLO County. When does construction start?

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

Dignity Health Southern California announced plans to build a new, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital campus.

The San Luis Obispo County hospital is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services to build the 46,000-square-foot hospital. The new hospital will be adjacent to the existing 20-bed rehabilitation facility, also managed by Kindred, according to a news release from Dignity Health.

“The current Acute Rehabilitation Center is a great asset for our community, and we know expanding our facility would allow the opportunity to care for a greater number of patients,” said Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The new rehabilitation hospital will serve patients suffering from complex neurological and orthopedic conditions, such as strokes, spinal cord injury, amputation and traumatic brain injury, the release said.

“This new hospital will double the size of the unit and advance the treatment options and technology for our patients. We are excited about the expanded partnership with KRS to increase and improve our inpatient rehabilitation services,” Andersen said.

The facility will feature therapy gymnasiums with the latest technologies, including augmented reality balance training, plus a courtyard with exterior amenities to help patients return to daily living, the release said.

The project is projected for completion in spring 2025, and construction is slated to begin in fall 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Arroyo Grande, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
New Times

Pool noise drives Paso's short-term rental complaints

Four properties generated almost 70 percent of the 84 calls made to the Paso Robles short-term rentals complaint hotline over the last three years. Most of those calls are noise complaints related to swimming pool use. But the Paso Robles City Council decided against changing the city's short-term rental ordinance...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 14

Billy Parker age 83 a resident of Grover Beach passed away on June 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bobby King age 88 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on June 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehabilitation Hospital#Krs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Lompoc Record

Adopt Bear at Santa Barbara Humane in Santa Maria

A number of pets are available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria campus, located at 1687 West Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Bear, a 4-year-old male boxer mix, is one who is eager for a new home. The shelter staff say that although he may not win any fetch awards, he will definitely win over hearts with his snuggling skills.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Mandatory 3-day Watering Schedule in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — On May 24, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted regulations requiring urban water suppliers to implement Level 2 demand management measures established in the agency’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The City of Paso Robles does not have or anticipate having an actual water shortage,...
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Find treasures at Pismo Pickers Antiques and Vintages

Antique store is one of a family of three stores located throughout San Luis Obispo County. —Rhonda O’Dell is a charismatic local business owner and antique enthusiast with three prime antique store locations throughout San Luis Obispo County. She owns Pismo Pickers Antiques and Vintages, which has been in operation for five years, Rhonda’s Relics in Arroyo Grande, which has been in operation for one year, and The Barn, a brand new location in Santa Margarita, which is fittingly located inside of an old antique auction house barn.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
957
Followers
195
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy