Dignity Health to build new rehab hospital in SLO County. When does construction start?

Dignity Health Southern California announced plans to build a new, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital campus.

The San Luis Obispo County hospital is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services to build the 46,000-square-foot hospital. The new hospital will be adjacent to the existing 20-bed rehabilitation facility, also managed by Kindred, according to a news release from Dignity Health.

“The current Acute Rehabilitation Center is a great asset for our community, and we know expanding our facility would allow the opportunity to care for a greater number of patients,” said Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The new rehabilitation hospital will serve patients suffering from complex neurological and orthopedic conditions, such as strokes, spinal cord injury, amputation and traumatic brain injury, the release said.

“This new hospital will double the size of the unit and advance the treatment options and technology for our patients. We are excited about the expanded partnership with KRS to increase and improve our inpatient rehabilitation services,” Andersen said.

The facility will feature therapy gymnasiums with the latest technologies, including augmented reality balance training, plus a courtyard with exterior amenities to help patients return to daily living, the release said.

The project is projected for completion in spring 2025, and construction is slated to begin in fall 2023.