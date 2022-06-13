ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Skyrocketing gas prices drive public transit demand

By Kelsey Kernstine, J. Scott Wilson, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bLZK_0g9PgDPt00

( NewsNation ) — With prices at the pump hitting record highs nationwide, more people are looking to public transit to get them where they want to go.

As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was just north of $5, while bus and subway fares have by and large stayed the same. Nationwide, ridership is at 65% of pre-pandemic levels, a 40% increase from March 2020.

Some agencies, such as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, are even dropping the price to ride, reducing the price for an unlimited day pass from $12.75 to $11. If you work out the math, that makes the day pass a good deal if your commute burns more than 2 1/2 gallons of gas per day.

Thousands of New Mexicans waiting for gas rebate checks from the state

Cities like New York and Chicago, which rely on public transit heavily, are seeing some of the biggest increases in ridership. Los Angeles, where gas prices are some of the highest in the nation, has seen the ridership on its Metro transit system rise 13% so far this year.

There are still open seats to be had on most lines, though. The boom in remote working and recent highly publicized incidents of violence on transit have put downward pressure on ridership.

Along with the price of gas, the price to fill up a grocery cart is on the rise. Inflation hasn’t been this high since the 1980s, resulting in the average family now laying out $411/month on groceries.

Prices overall are up more than 10%. While that’s paltry compared to the gas price jump, it hits a broader range of Americans no matter what their income level.

Thanks to the bird flu, we no longer need to debate which came first, because both chickens and eggs have jumped. Chicken’s up by roughly $1 per pound, and you’ll shell out about an extra $1.20 for a dozen eggs.

The Department of Agriculture forecasts there’s not much relief in sight. Grocery prices are expected to rise another 7% to 8% this year, and if you want to go out to eat, you can expect a slightly smaller increase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man found guilty of murdering and raping fiancé

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremiah Lopez, accused of murdering and raping his financé, has been found guilty. In 2019, Lopez called 911 confessing to strangling Krishauna Perez at the home they shared. Investigators say Lopez had accused Perez of cheating, then attacked her. They say after she was dead, he then raped her and stabbed himself […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men have been sentenced for their drug, money laundering, and conspiracy. According to federal records, 34-year-old Jose Mendoza and his wife, 37-year-old Natalie Mendoza sold cocaine in Rio Arriba County. Officials say they would sell it to 29-year-old Ryan Rodriguez who would convert the cocaine and sell it to others […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash on northbound Coors near Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Coors Blvd. near Montano. Police say the crash involves multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle died and another person was trapped in their vehicle. The person trapped in the vehicle is being taken to the hospital in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
TODAY.com

When will gas prices finally start coming down?

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Gas Prices#Metro Transit#New Mexicans
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
nationalinterest.org

Fear Realized: $8 a Gallon Gas at One California Station

It appears that for many American drivers, their worst nightmare has become a reality—forking over $8 for a gallon of gas. Per Fox Business, that’s exactly what is occurring at one gas station in Los Angeles, California. KTTV in Los Angeles reported that a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles is charging customers more than $8 a gallon for regular gas causing many locals, unsurprisingly, to complain about the sky-high prices and price gouging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Washington Examiner

California gas station manager fired after 69-cent-per-gallon mishap

A gas station manager from Rancho Cordova, California, was fired after misplacing a decimal point in the pricing for premium gas and only charging customers 69 cents per gallon. John Szczecina, the gas station manager, says he meant to price the premium gas for $6.99 on Thursday, but while setting...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
The US Sun

Why are gas prices so high?

GAS prices just hit a fresh national record, translating to more pain at the pump for Americans. As of today, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has spiked to $5.01, according to AAA, up 40 cents from late May. That price is up more than $1.50 from...
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit new record highs to kick off week

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
INDIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy