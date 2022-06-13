ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Stray dog wanders into gorilla habitat at California zoo

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNbEh_0g9Pg1uQ00

ESCONDIDO, Calif. ( KSWB ) – A stray dog was rescued Sunday after it wandered into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California, humane society and zoo officials said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wa3qT_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAzEn_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhoAX_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vre2U_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A88iH_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TilHy_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuaW7_0g9Pg1uQ00
    (Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)

Officials believe the dog, a male shepherd with no microchip, got into the park on his own, San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson said in an email. Zoo staffers say he may have been part of a pair of domestic dogs running loose in the park, virtually undetected until he was noticed in the gorilla habitat around 4 p.m.

Raccoon rescue causes hourlong traffic standstill on Alabama interstate

Wildlife care specialists then recalled the two gorillas from the enclosure, which the zoo said is “part of the regular safety procedures at the park.”

Officers from the Humane Society responded about 6:30 p.m., Thompson said.

“Our three Humane Officers were able to move in and safely leash the shepherd and bring him back to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus for evaluation,” she said.

The dog, dubbed “Mighty Joe Young” by the Humane Society, was not injured in the incident and no other injuries were reported to zoo animals, staff or guests of the park. Thompson said he’s now been placed on a stray hold as the organization searches for his rightful owner.

Carrying a gun without a permit now legal in Ohio

“We are so glad no one was hurt,” Thompson said.

To contact the San Diego Humane Society about “Mighty Joe Young,” call 619-299-7012 or click or tap here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Escondido, CA
State
Ohio State
Escondido, CA
Pets & Animals
Escondido, CA
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gorilla#The Zoo#Stray Dog#Domestic Dogs#Kswb#San Diego Humane Society#The Humane Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy