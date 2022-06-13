ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County cautions growing number of fake jury calls

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County District Clerk’s Office is seeing a rising number of people pretending to be county officials calling residents about missed jury duty appearances, the office said Monday.

The county said several residents have reported receiving calls from people impersonating law enforcement or county officials and threatening arrests for failures to appear in court, per the release. Callers are asked to pay an amount of money and go to the Justice Center to see District Clerk Lisa David to lift the warrant.

“District Clerk Lisa David wants to assure the public that this is not a practice that is used in Williamson County for jurors who do not appear for jury service, and she has not requested that any calls like these be made in her name,” the release read.

Anyone wanting to report the fake calls can contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 512-943-1300.

IN THIS ARTICLE
