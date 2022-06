A 21-year-old woman who likes to buy lottery tickets while out of town was left in shock when one of her purchases led to a really big win. The Macomb County woman bought the winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart in Jackson, according to a June 16 news release from the Michigan Lottery. That’s about 100 miles southwest of her home county in the northern Detroit metropolitan area.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO