ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAHBV_0g9PflGg00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense!

A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night.

Some cars got tangled up in turn one and the white car, driven by Gerald Robinson Junior, was flipped. Robinson and the driver of the black car, Dustin Speaks, got into a brief fight. It doesn’t seem anyone was seriously injured and it’s unknown if charges were filed or police were called.

Bowman Gray has not commented on the fight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

What’s changed in the year since the Dan River tragedy

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) – A deadly accident on the Dan River left five people dead and four survivors one year ago.  The group was tubing when they went over the Duke Energy dam in Rockingham County. Those who survived held on for hours until someone heard their screams for help and rescue crews arrived. Some tubers out on the […]
EDEN, NC
WNCT

Police, civil rights group in $336K accord over 2020 protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A city and two law enforcement agencies in a North Carolina county will pay $336,000 to a group of plaintiffs to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2020 protest in which demonstrators were pepper-sprayed during a get-out-the-vote rally. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy