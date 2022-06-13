ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairmont woman charged after child in her care shows up at neighbor’s door

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said a child in her care crossed a busy road and showed up to a neighbor’s door unsupervised. Officers responded to a call Saturday evening that said a 5-year-old child showed up to a person’s door in their underwear,...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect#Alcohol#Fairmont
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw in St. Albans. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that Gerald Arbaugh had come to the […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

Upshur County Deputy shot off I-79 in Weston

WESTON, WV (WDTV) – Officials say an Upshur County deputy was shot in Lewis County while assisting at the scene. The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time. Because of the situation, WVSP says the northbound lanes of I-79 are closed “indefinitely,” and one lane of I-79 southbound has reopened.
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice on I-79 incident where officer was shot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg. In a Facebook post where he shared 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead in incident at Weston exit

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One deputy was shot and a suspect is dead following an incident on I-79 near the Weston exit in Lewis County. Officers responded to the incident around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says emergency crews responded after receiving a call from the director...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16. “It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Continued drug use sends defendant back to jail

TAYLOR COUNTY—After being sentenced in August 2019 for felony child neglect, a local defendant’s alternative sentence was revoked, and her underlying sentence was reinstated. During her sentencing in 2019, Shyla Mae Cline was permitted to enter into the Taylor County Community Corrections program, where she was able to...
CBS Pittsburgh

3rd suspect arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month. The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity.    According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.   Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.   It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed. Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Respond to Monday Shots Fired Call

Bridgeport Police responded to an early-morning call Monday for a shots fire report on Lawman Avenue, according to Lt. Detective Gary Weaver. The call came into the Harrison County 911 Center shortly after midnight. In fact, the call is led on the log as coming in at 12:01 a.m. Weaver...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy