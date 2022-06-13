ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers, Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee; Russell The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northern Russell County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from River View to Columbus, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, River View, Beauregard, Sturkie, Bleecker, Chambers County Lake, Fairfax, Ladonia, Oak Bowery, Griffen Mill, Huguley and Bibb City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Bryan; Bulloch; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Carroll; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clay; Clayton; Clinch; Cobb; Coffee; Colquitt; Cook; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Douglas; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Glascock; Glynn; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Long; Lumpkin; Macon; Marion; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pierce; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPLING ATKINSON BACON BAKER BALDWIN BARROW BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY CLAYTON CLINCH COBB COFFEE COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DAWSON DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT HALL HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN MACON MARION MCINTOSH MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PEACH PICKENS PIERCE PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARE WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Birmingham, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hueytown, Irondale, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Midfield, Adamsville, Brighton, Lipscomb, Sylvan Springs, Mulga, Birmingham Fairgounds, B.j.c.c., Edgewater and Kingston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coweta; Fayette; Meriwether; Pike; Spalding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR WESTERN SPALDING...SOUTHERN FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MERIWETHER NORTHERN PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zetella, or 7 miles west of Griffin, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Griffin, Zebulon, Peachtree City, Senoia, Brooks, Williamson, Sharpsburg, Turin, Haralson, Woolsey, Highland Mills, Starrs Mill, Experiment, Birdie, Vaughn, Hollonville, Inman, Alvaton, Rover and Digbey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Houston, Macon, Peach, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Crawford; Houston; Macon; Peach; Taylor The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Macon County in west central Georgia Southwestern Peach County in central Georgia West central Houston County in central Georgia South central Crawford County in central Georgia Southeastern Taylor County in west central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 653 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshallville, or 8 miles southwest of Fort Valley, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Valley, Oglethorpe, Montezuma, Marshallville, Reynolds, Ideal, Saint Louis, Whitewater State Park, Nakomis, Meadowdale, Garden Valley, Hicks, Potterville, Clearview, Lee Pope, Winchester and Bartlett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bartow, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bartow; Floyd The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Floyd County in northwestern Georgia Western Bartow County in northwestern Georgia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 825 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingston, or 9 miles east of Rome, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rome, Euharlee, Kingston and Shannon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Dougherty; Miller; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY...MITCHELL...BAKER AND EASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Pelham, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, Sale City, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Flint, Cotton, Holt, Boykin, Lester, Mimsville, Branchville, Greenough, Bellview, Milford and Hopeful. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA

