ROCKFORD — At downtown’s newest independent book store, you’re welcome to judge a book by its cover. That’s part of the charm of browsing Maze Books’ collection of used, vintage and first-edition titles. Take for example a line of gothic romance novels that all seem to be illustrated with cover artwork depicting a woman stranded in front of a castle or ramshackle mansion. Covers like those can be intriguing, amusing and serve as a time capsule of sorts to the era the book was written.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO