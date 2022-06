There is another endorsement in the runoff for the District 5 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission: Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, who won a second term in the May 24 election, is backing Dexter Fisher in next Tuesday’s election. Fisher the top vote-getter in last month’s balloting, faces runner-up Matt Pulver. Pulver has the backing of Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Mariah Parker, Jesse Houle, Russell Edwards, and Carol Myers.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO