Elevated fire danger, rain chances return by weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will once again feature above average temperatures across the state, along with extremely low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. The combination of the three has created high fire danger across the northern and central portions of New Mexico, with Red Flag Warnings in effect. Elevated fire danger and more Red Flag Warnings will continue into Tuesday in the northeastern quadrant of the state.

Temperatures in the triple digits across the Eastern Plains has led to a heat advisory in effect for Quay, Chaves, and De Baca Counties today from 1 PM – 8 PM. Southern counties have a heat advisory in effect until 6 AM Tuesday with temperatures 102 – 107 this afternoon and overnight lows not expected to dip below 70.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the northwesternmost corner of the state, with southwesterly winds 30-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds, temperatures, and dry conditions are expected to calm down by the mid to later parts of the work week.

Looking ahead, it seems like monsoon season is right around the corner. Above average precipitation is expected from June 17-26th across the western half of the state, when moisture from Mexico’s monsoon season begins to stream into New Mexico. However, we still have to get through the higher fire danger to start this week before the moisture returns.

