ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Elevated fire danger, rain chances return by weekend

By Zoe Mintz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqGJv_0g9PfOA500

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will once again feature above average temperatures across the state, along with extremely low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. The combination of the three has created high fire danger across the northern and central portions of New Mexico, with Red Flag Warnings in effect. Elevated fire danger and more Red Flag Warnings will continue into Tuesday in the northeastern quadrant of the state.

Forecast Continues Below

Temperatures in the triple digits across the Eastern Plains has led to a heat advisory in effect for Quay, Chaves, and De Baca Counties today from 1 PM – 8 PM. Southern counties have a heat advisory in effect until 6 AM Tuesday with temperatures 102 – 107 this afternoon and overnight lows not expected to dip below 70.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the northwesternmost corner of the state, with southwesterly winds 30-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds, temperatures, and dry conditions are expected to calm down by the mid to later parts of the work week.

Looking ahead, it seems like monsoon season is right around the corner. Above average precipitation is expected from June 17-26th across the western half of the state, when moisture from Mexico’s monsoon season begins to stream into New Mexico. However, we still have to get through the higher fire danger to start this week before the moisture returns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Hot with some mountain storms, rain possible this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is chilly in southern Colorado and the Four Corners, but the rest of New Mexico is feeling mild. Thursday will hot, with highs climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the mid-afternoon, and winds will be light. Moisture improves in eastern New Mexico today, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Better chance for monsoon storms returns Friday

Monsoon 2022 has started Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. More monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico. After a relatively active weather day across New Mexico Thursday with our...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Higher chance of showers across parts of New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture finally returns to the state later Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Winds have shifted from west to south, increasing dew points throughout the day. This moisture is expected to linger around through early next week before drying out once again. Thursday, dry air is still dominating a majority […]
KRQE News 13

More monsoon storms develop Friday afternoon

Monsoon 2022 has begun Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. Better monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico. Monsoon moisture has begun to move into New Mexico Thursday, bringing storms...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Carlsbad, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture begins to arrive Thursday afternoon

Another hot and dry day Wednesday across New Mexico as high pressure builds in overhead. Exciting changes begin Thursday as the monsoon makes an earlier than normal appearance starting Thursday. Daily afternoon storm chances will continue through next week. High pressure has situated itself over New Mexico Wednesday afternoon bringing...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s monsoon season starts Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cool in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado, and you may need extra layers for the AM. The air is milder in central and southern New Mexico. We will be seeing more hot temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s, 90s and 100s. Skies will be sunny, […]
KRQE News 13

Fire danger continues, monsoon moisture returns later in week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another hot, dry, and breezy to windy day ahead. Elevated to critical fire danger is forecast for the north central, northeastern, and east central portions of New Mexico as winds gust 35-40 mph and humidity gets down to 7-15%. Fire danger will persist through 8 PM this evening before calmer conditions return […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

When will New Mexico see some rain?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the last day of dry air and hot conditions before monsoon moisture pushes into the state. Winds have calmed down since the beginning of the week, and with temperatures a few degrees cooler and dryness not as extreme, there are no Red Flag Warnings in effect for New Mexico today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warnings#The Eastern Plains#De Baca Counties
KRQE News 13

Monsoon storms officially return late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lighter winds return Tuesday as temperatures cool off a few degrees into the end of this week. The monsoon will officially begin late this week as southerly moisture moves into New Mexico bringing scattered afternoon storms through the weekend. Lighter winds return Tuesday afternoon as...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico drought: How to save water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico needs rain. Landscape water conservation Richard Perce provided simple steps to help save water during the hottest months of the year. Due to the ongoing drought, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes. Because of this, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless take over parks, Albuquerque homicide, Weekend rain possible, Metro Crime Initiative, Rail yards next step

Thursday’s Top Stories How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic? Albuquerque man accused of scamming women through online dating sites Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet Kids served floor sealant instead of milk at Alaska school program 2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine NATO ministers discuss […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews battling Sixty-Six Fire on both sides of I-40 at Carnuel

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are battling a brush fire on both sides of I-40 at Carnuel with evacuations being ordered. I-40 westbound is down to one lane, eastbound I-40 is open, westbound Route 66 is open. Several agencies are on scene including the Forestry Division, Bernalillo County Fire, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Forest Service. Air […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Coronado Park homeless, Gun law reform, Monsoon season, Burn scar floods, Airship over Roswell

Wednesday’s Top Stories NM Game and Fish ask for help identifying poachers Morris Udeze adds experience and toughness to Lobos basketball Recycled water now being used at the Sunport Man accused of holding Dion’s employees hostage with knife NATO defense ministers to discuss weapons for Ukraine Navy fires 5 officers in less than a week […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Blown away: Roof comes off mobile home on Route 66

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile home being moved caused a mess Wednesday on Route 66 near Carnuel. The mobile home took down some power lines as it moved through the area. Part of the home’s roof also came off, forcing Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to shut down the road until it could be removed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Near record heat over the weekend, dry storms possible

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An incoming heat wave is the big weather topic this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be near if not above record highs Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, Albuquerque has the chance to see the hottest day of the year so far and reach triple digits a few days ahead of normal. There […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT picks up trash on more than 380 miles of road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says it has cleaned up trash along more than 380 miles of road since April. The first stage focused on I-25 from La Bajada to Los Lunas along with the stretch from the Texas border to north of Las Cruces. NMDOT says they have gathered 8,200 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico is the most dangerous state for pedestrians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Governor's Highway Safety Association has once again ranked New Mexico as the deadliest state for pedestrians. In 2021 the rate of pedestrian deaths in our state was 4.77 per 100,000. In total 103 people were killed walking, the highest number ever in our state. Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 open after crash on northbound I-25 at Lead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes are back open after being closed at northbound I-25 and Lead due to an accident according to NMRoads. KRQE News 13 crews reported seeing a cement truck that had rolled onto its side. There is no other information at this time on if there are any injuries or other vehicles […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy