Victim in separate fatal motorcycle crashes identified

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

The names of two more riders are being added to the toll of motorcyclists killed on South Carolina roadways. The latest happened just after 11 PM Saturday night on Duncan-Reidville Road in Spartanburg County. 41-year-old Michael Shane Cantrell of Enoree, died of his injuries shortly after being airlifted to the hospital.

Friday night In Anderson County, a motorbike ran off of LaFrance Road near Highway 76 about 6 miles west of Anderson. 46-year-old Stacy Joe Whitfield from Pendleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. 56 motorcycle riders have lost their lives on South Carolina roads so far this year.

