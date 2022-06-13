Silver Alert canceled for missing Mentor man
MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Mentor Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Mentor man after he was found safe.
Tony Geizer, 70, was last seen on Friday, June 10. Police released a video of Geizer from his last known location at Fairfax Dr. and Findlay Dr. around 2:25 p.m. on that day. He was wearing a gray plaid dress shirt, green pants, brown hiking boots, a dark-colored waist pack and a dark baseball-style hat.
