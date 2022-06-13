ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Silver Alert canceled for missing Mentor man

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Mentor Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Mentor man after he was found safe.

Actor Philip Baker Hall of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Modern Family’ dies at 90

Tony Geizer, 70, was last seen on Friday, June 10. Police released a video of Geizer from his last known location at Fairfax Dr. and Findlay Dr. around 2:25 p.m. on that day. He was wearing a gray plaid dress shirt, green pants, brown hiking boots, a dark-colored waist pack and a dark baseball-style hat.

