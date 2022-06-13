ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

High Gas Prices Could Mean Less South Idaho River Float Chaos

By Greg Jannetta
 3 days ago
As the official start of summer gets closer, many Idaho resorts and campgrounds are going to start booking out. High gas prices could also mean that your favorite spots to camp, kayak, and float tube at could look a lot different than they did a year ago. June 21...

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
KOOL 96.5

Best Dates to Go Fishing at Southern Idaho Lakes and Ponds

Saturday last week was a beautiful day. The sun was out and there was only a light breeze with the temperature sitting around 80 degrees. We couldn’t pass up a day like that in my house, so we decided it was a perfect day to go fishing. It also happened to be the free fishing day in Idaho.
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
montanarightnow.com

Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
svinews.com

Wyoming 89 reopens between Star Valley and Cokeville

Wyoming 89 has re-opened following the placement of new box culverts on the route connecting U.S. Highway 89 (Idaho 61) with U.S. 30. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports, the project included installation of eight box culvert replacements. The highway serves as the major route between Star Valley and Cokeville....
KOOL 96.5

Ketchum Man Claims Million Dollar Raffle Days Before Expiration

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wood River Valley man stepped forward to claim the Idaho Million Dollar Raffle just 12 days before the ticket would have expired. The Idaho Lottery Announced the long-time Ketchum resident, Mike Lloyd, claimed his $1,000,000 prize. He bought the ticket from the Base Camp River Run store in Ketchum. In turn the store gets $20,000 for selling the winning ticket. Lloyd told the Idaho Lottery he learned about three months ago he had the winning ticket and took his time to get his financial affairs in order before turning it in. He works part time as a ski trail groomer and stopped to pick up the ticket before he went to work. The ticket had been sitting on his counter the entire time until he claimed it. The win won't keep him from his day job as an upscale window salesman in the Magic Valley. He told the Idaho Lottery he plans to maybe buy some groceries with his winnings and go skiing in other parts of Idaho. Lloyd said the rattle game is the only one he plays from the Idaho Lottery.
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Residents Brace For Extreme Heat, Power outages

A major national group has warned about the possibility of severe drought conditions for parts of the United States this year. The consequences of historically high temperatures and drought conditions could lead to rolling blackouts like those commonly experienced in California. 7 Best (Fun) Things to Do During an Idaho...
Idaho Capital Sun

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […] The post Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Wake Up Wyoming

Couple Finds Out How Dangerous Teton Pass Can Be

Meat Jimmy & Natalie. They are a very nice couple. Although he looks a little like Napoleon Dynamite and she looks far too attractive to be with him. Yet, they are a perfect pair. They converted an old, small school bus into a camper and are out exploring the nation.
tellerreport.com

Flooding ravages Yellowstone Park in the United States for the first time in 34 years to completely close - Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 13, local time, in Gardiner, Montana, USA, a house fell into the Yellowstone River due to flooding. According to foreign media reports, the entire Yellowstone Park, which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will be closed to tourists, including those who book accommodation and camping, until at least 15 days local time.
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
minicassia.com

F&G responds to sheep 'pile up' caused by wolves

F&G requested Wildlife Services to remove the wolves, which was unsuccessful. Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services investigated and responded to a report of two wolves responsible for a “pile-up” that killed 143 sheep in the Boise Foothills in mid-May. According to reports from the sheep herder, wolves caused the sheep to flee in panic and then crush or suffocate each other in an effort to escape the wolves.
