Jennifer Hudson Just Got Her EGOT At The Tonys & These Are Her Award-Winning Performances

By Cata Balzano
 3 days ago
Jennifer Hudson officially achieved "EGOT" status on Sunday, when she became one of the few entertainers ever to win a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony award in her career.

Hudson, 40, joined the elite EGOT liston Sunday, after winning a Tony award for best musical for A Strange Loop. She was a co-producer on the show.

The former American Idol contestant, singer and actress is now one of only 17 people to achieve EGOT status.

According to The Guardian, she is the third youngest to win the prestigious title.

Hudson won an Oscar in 2007 for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls, where she played Effie White.

She also holds two Grammys: one for best R&B album in 2009 (Jennifer Hudson), and one for best musical theatre album in 2017 (The Color Purple).

She won a Daytime Emmy award after producing a short animated film titled Baba Yaga in 2021.

Fans of the actress took to social media to applaud her for going from American Idol runner-up to full-fledged EGOT winner.

The win puts her alongside some legendary artists such as John Legend, Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Webber, to name a few.

\u201cWhewwww - our girl @IAMJHUD is an EOGT winner, baby!! \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\u201d

— Jack\u00e9e Harry (@Jack\u00e9e Harry) 1655090587

"To go from losing american idol, to getting an oscar for your very first film… to now being an EGOT holder (& one of the youngest to ever do it)… man. what a journey. JHud is a living legend," said @dashaunLH on Twitter.

\u201cto go from losing american idol, to getting an oscar for your very first film\u2026 to now being an EGOT holder (& one of the youngest to ever do it)\u2026 man. what a journey. JHud is a living legend.\u201d

— Da\u2019Shaun | they/them (@Da\u2019Shaun | they/them) 1655092672

"Imagine going back to 2004 & telling Jennifer Hudson “Will you win American Idol? No. BUT, you will win an Emmy… and a Grammy… and an Oscar… and a Tony award. Good luck, kid!" tweeted @annicejanae.

\u201cImagine going back to 2004 & telling Jennifer Hudson \u201cWill you win American Idol? No. BUT, you will win an Emmy\u2026 and a Grammy\u2026 and an Oscar\u2026 and a Tony award. Good luck, kid!\u201d\u201d

— AnniceJanae \ud83d\udc9a\ud83e\udd85\ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffe\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udfc1 (@AnniceJanae \ud83d\udc9a\ud83e\udd85\ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffe\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udfc1) 1655125538

American Idol judge Simon Cowell famously ripped Hudson on the reality show in 2004, saying: "You're out of your depth in this competition," reports the Daily Mail.

We wonder what Simon Cowell is thinking now.

IN THIS ARTICLE
