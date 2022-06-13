Obituary: Isabel Rogers Linder

Isabel Rogers Linder, 102, daughter of Carl and Isabelle (nee) Rogers, left this world June 10, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 16, 1919, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the...
William Wade Sugg Jr., 65, of Franklin, passed away peacefully June 14, 2022, at his residence after a 19-year battle with metastatic lung cancer. Wade was born in Nashville in 1956 to the late William “Bill” Wade Sugg and Corinne Greer Sugg of Dickson. He was known as a loving father and husband and a hardworking businessman who cared most about taking care of his family. Wade enjoyed fishing, grilling, movies, working in the yard and traveling. He was known for his sarcastic flavor of humor and being a true rock for rationality.
Martha Jean Walker, 92, of Franklin, passed away June 12, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jean was a founding member of Brentwood Baptist Church, and she was also a member of the College Grove Book Club. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Bill...
Virginia “Jenny” Lewis, 84, of Brentwood, passed away June 13, 2022. Jenny previously was employed as a preschool teacher at Holly Tree Gap Child Care Center. In her early years, she was a softball coach for both of her daughters. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph...
Sara Evelyn Gatlin, 92, of Franklin, passed away June 14, 2022. She was born in Franklin to the late Walter and Eunice Ferguson Gatlin. Evelyn was a small business owner and always an entrepreneur. She had a zest for life, loved a good meal and lived to line dance. Many were able to call her friend.
Phelan Ray Johnson, 68, of Franklin, passed away June 14, 2022. He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee, to the late Thomas and Ruby Johnson. Phelan worked as a registered nurse at Vanderbilt for over 38 years before retiring. He also worked briefly at Maury County Hospital, St. Thomas Hospital and Williamson County Hospital prior to beginning his career at Vanderbilt.
Glenn Allen Bolton Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after a long life and a short illness. Glenn was born in Ohio on Dec. 10, 1929, as the 11th of 13 children to Harry Brents and Bertha Fred Bolton. The family lived on farms throughout Kentucky and Tennessee but mainly called Middle Tennessee home. He was drafted into the Marines and proudly served in Korea in Squadron VMO 6 as its company carpenter.
Local children’s author Marsha Carroll will be at the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) on June 30 to read “The Adventures of Rembrandt the Tuxedo Cat,” a book she wrote for young children to emphasize the power of kindness and compassion. According to Carroll, inspiration for the...
The Battle of Franklin Trust hosted a brief ceremony at the Carter House Visitor's Center Thursday morning to pay tribute to former state Rep. Charles Sargent for his help funding a new visitor's center to be completed next spring. The Tennessee Historical Commission attended as part of its quarterly meeting,...
FRANKLIN — Franklin High School has been home for Tucker Cathey since before he can remember. His mom, Angie, is a longtime teacher at the school, and Cathey said he has been in the building just as long as current Franklin leaders like Principal Shane Pantall and Athletic Director Jay Johnson — those two were getting their diplomas at the Williamson County school when Cathey was also in the building.
June 17-18 The Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition’s second annual Juneteenth Formal Gala is set for 6-10 p.m. Friday at The Factory at Franklin, and the Juneteenth Festival Saturday on the downtown Franklin square will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. African American Heritage Society Juneteenth. June 20. Celebrate Juneteenth...
The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its 18th annual Juneteenth celebration at the McLemore House Museum June 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. . American Legion Post 215 will raise the flag at 11 a.m. to begin the celebration, which will feature a visit from President Abraham Lincoln, free tours of the newly renovated McLemore House, games and door prizes.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County on Tuesday released updated modifications to the site plan for the proposed Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens project at the former O’More College of Design in Franklin. The updated site plan removed The Hall, a proposed event center space that proved concerning to...
BRENTWOOD — It all began with a championship meeting on the wrestling mats, and now, more than 30 years later, Joe Blair and Mark Reeves will be teammates leading the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, the state’s high school athletics governing organization. Reeves was named the TSSAA’s new...
Leadership Tennessee has announced its 45 Signature Program Class IX members, leaders from rural and urban communities across Tennessee who will spend the next year engaging in collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance. Entering its ninth class year, Leadership Tennessee selects a new class of leaders annually to...
Cloverland Park Senior Living, an Integral Senior Living (ISL) community, will celebrate its official grand opening in Brentwood on June 23 with an event starting at 4 p.m. Cloverland Park offers both assisted living and memory care services with spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment options along with resort-style amenities, including an in-house beauty salon, bistro, fitness center, putting green, dog park and more.
The Brentwood Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), will partner to conduct a DUI checkpoint June 17 on Franklin Road near the intersection with Concord Road in Brentwood. This date and location were chosen in remembrance of fallen Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, who was killed by...
CHICAGO — Gatorade announced Thursday that Malachi Jones of Grace Christian Academy was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Jones is the first Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from GCA. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jones as Tennessee’s best high school boys soccer player.
The Williamson County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Monday night authorizing Mayor Rogers Anderson to enter into a lease agreement with First United Methodist Church of Franklin, Inc. The board plans to build an emergency medical services (EMS) response and fire station on the property at 120 Aldersgate Way,...
DALLAS — Belmont center fielder Guy Lipscomb was named an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday, earning a spot on the 2022 NCBWA All-America Third Team. Lipscomb, a former Franklin High School star, is the first Bruin since Matt Beaty and Drew Ferguson in 2015...
BRENTWOOD — Winning three state championships seems unattainable, but Ravenwood set out this season to prove it can be done. Last month, Ravenwood succeeded in winning three consecutive rugby championships throughout the school year with the middle school team and both the girls and boys high school teams clinching championships.
