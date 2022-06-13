FUSD and EOC announce summer meals schedule
UPDATE: The article has been updated with information about FUSD and EOC’s separate summer meals programs.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing separate free meals during the summer while school is out.
According to FUSD, the program will run from June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below.
|Figarden Elementary
|6235 N. Brawley Ave.
|Jefferson Elementary
|202 N. Mariposa St.
|Turner Elementary
|5218 E. Clay Ave.
|Cooper Academy
|2277 W. Bellaire Way
|Fort Miller Middle
|5117 E. Tulare Ave.
|Sequoia Middle
|4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
|Terronez Middle
|2300 S. Willow Ave.
|Tioga Middle
|3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
|Wawona K-8
|4524 N. Thorne Ave.
|Yosemite Middle
|1292 N. Ninth St.
|Bullard High
|5445 N. Palm Ave.
|Edison High
|540 E. California Ave
|Fresno High
|1839 N Echo Ave.
|Hoover High
|5550 N. First St.
|McLane High
|2727 N. Cedar Ave.
|Roosevelt High
|4250 E Tulare Ave.
|Sunnyside High
|1019 S. Peach Ave.
Fresno Unified says they will also offer in-person lunch at summer school sites.
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) will also offer free summer meals at 32 sites in Fresno and neighboring communities.
